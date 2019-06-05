Thursday is the Anniversary of D-Day; World War II Reenactor will be at County Museum

GREEN RIVER — Thursday, June 6, marks the 75th anniversary of “Operation Overlord,” the cross-channel invasion of France, on June 6, 1944, and a local World War II reenactor will be at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum to commemorate the event.

“D-Day,” as this first day of Overlord was called, involved over 156,000 American, British, and Canadian troops, nearly 7,000 ships and landing craft, and 2,395 aircraft and 867 gliders that transported airborne troops. It was the most famous amphibious assault of all time.​​

Overlord was a hard-fought success, and by the end of August, there were two million Allied troops in France.​​

Among the paratroopers who jumped into France on June 6 were the men of the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions.

Dressed in a period-authentic 82nd Airborne uniform, Denny Pace of Green River will be on hand all day Thursday to display and explain the weapons and equipment used by American paratroopers that day.

The County Museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River; museum summer hours are 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Saturday. ​​Museum admission is free.​