Tiffin Allegro Club Rally Brings Over $418,000 to City of Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS– The Sweetwater Events Complex recently hosted the Tiffin Allegro Club Rally June 17-21, 2019 that brought 352 Motor Coaches with 700 participants that traveled from 38 states and 2 Canadian Providences to Rock Springs.

The direct spending from the tourists brought over $418,400 in sales to local restaurants, bars, shopping, gas stations and more to the City of Rock Springs. (Wyoming Travel Impacts, Dean Runyan Associates)

“We were very pleased with everything at the rally. Your facilities are outstanding. Please pass on to all your staff how very impressed and appreciative we are for all their assistance,” Kelly Moore, President of the Tiffin Allegro Club said. “Whenever I asked for anything, they went out of their way to accommodate our needs. We would not hesitate to use your facility in the future.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The rally featured onsite RV sales, a tradeshow and Tiffin staff to make the event a success. All these employees working during the event stayed locally in hotels and motels. With over 100 additional vendors and staff members working during the event they utilized more than 590 hotel nights.

“We travel to many RV Rallies across the country. You have one of the best facilities we have seen. From the flowers to the bathrooms you keep everything clean. Your staff was always around,” David Bretz, Owner of Bretz RV the onsite RV vendor, said.

The Sweetwater Events Complex had been recruiting this event for the past 4 years and were excited to have the group use our facility. Rally attendees and vendors boost tourism in Sweetwater County by staying in hotels/motels, purchasing gas, eating at local restaurants all while enjoying everything Southwest Wyoming has to offer

“It was such a fun and adventurous group. All the attendees bring a vehicle and travel around for site seeing. I would say that most of the group visited the Wild Horse Loop tour, Seedsakdee Wildlife Refuge, Flaming Gorge and Green River,” Lena Warren, Marketing and Event Coordinator said. “The group also have people that come early and stay later to explore Southwest Wyoming. We had 620 additional nights that attendees stayed prior or after the rally.”

Kelly Moore, Tiffin Allegro Club President, at a selfie station that was put up from an attendee from Texas for their rally contest.

Events of all sizes are critical to the economy of Sweetwater County and the State of Wyoming and more directly the City of Rock Springs.

“The Sweetwater Events Complex is the top recruiter for the travel and tourism revenue in Sweetwater County and the state. Our staff works year-round to solicit large events because we know it has a positive impact on our local businesses and residents as well as the state,” Larry Lloyd, Executive Director said.