Tigers Secure First Win in Double Overtime

CHEYENNE — Both Rock Springs and Cheyenne Central headed into Friday night’s game seeking their first win of the 2018 season.

The Tigers had previously beaten Central the last three times the two have played each other.

Tigers Start Strong

Cheyenne Central’s opening drive was cut short in Tiger territory after quarterback Dawson Mcleary was picked off by Calvin Jefferies.

Jefferies’ interception set the stage for Rock Springs’ first offensive possession. Five plays was all the Tigers needed as Coleman Welsh punched in a five-yard run for the first touchdown of the game. Rock Springs found themselves up early 8-0.

The Indians failed to convert offensively on the Tigers’ side of the field throughout the first half. Rock Springs’ secondary withstood the Indians’ passing game despite 21 pass attempts by Mcleary in the first half.

Special Teams Tie the Game Up

Cheyenne’s opening drive of the second half was a repeat of the first quarter. A promising drive by the Indians eventually resulted in another Tiger interception.

Rock Springs’ defense held the Indians scoreless in the third quarter. A key Cheyenne fourth down on Rock Springs’ 21 yard line resulted in a turnover on downs, avoiding.

The Indians’ would find the scoreboard for the first time in a surprising way. Tanner Bullock blocked Seth Hymas’ punt and Matt Millin ran the ball into the endzone to tie the game 8-8 in the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Cheyenne’s touchdown not only tied the score, but also shifted the momentum. Rock Springs’ next possession resulted in an interception by defensive back Blain Dilly.

The Tigers were able to force a punt, but muffled the catch giving Cheyenne the ball on Rock Springs’ 45 yard line. Again, the Tiger defense stopped the Indians on the 27 yard line on fourth down.

With a 1:27 left, Rock Springs ran the clock out to send it into overtime.

Overtime Excitement

Rock Springs had the first opportunity to score in overtime. The Tigers came up short on fourth and goal from the nine yard line.

Cheyenne then proceeded to attempt a 22-yard field goal which was blocked by Rock Springs, forcing a second overtime.

A stingy defensive performance on Rock Springs’ side held the Indians scoreless in the second overtime.

Lewis Atkinson managed to break through the Cheyenne defense for a game winning touchdown, giving Rock Springs their first win of the season.

Up Next

Rock Springs will host the second home game of the season against the Kelly Walsh Trojans on Friday, September 14 at 6 pm.