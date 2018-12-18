Tigers Swim Team Competes at Green River Invite

GREEN RIVER– The Rock Springs High School boys swim team competed at the Green River Pre-Invite and Invite on Friday and Saturday, December 14 and 15.

At the pre-invite on Friday, Rock Springs competed against Green River, Laramie, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Lyman, Evanston, and Sheridan. All these teams competed Saturday as well, with the addition of Lander and Rawlins.

The Tigers took sixth place at the pre-invite and eighth at the invite.



Rock Springs High School

Pre-Invite

The Tigers placed sixth in the 200 yard medley relay, swimming a time of 2:00.21. They took fifth in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:45.81. The Tigers also placed eighth in the 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:17.61.

Anthony Erramouspe placed third in the 200 yard freestyle and fourth in the 500 yard freestyle. Talon Thomas took fifth in both the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard breaststroke.

Jeran Spicer took eighth place in the 200 yard individual medley.

Invite

The Tigers placed seventh in the 200 yard medley relay, swimming a time of 1:56.08.

Erramouspe placed fourth in the 500 yard freestyle and seventh in the 100 yard butterfly. Talon Thomas took fifth in the 50 yard freestyle and eighth in the 100 yard breaststroke.

Green River Pre-Invite Results- Friday, December 14

200 Yard Medley Relay

6. RSHS A 2:00.21

200 Yard Freestyle

3. Anthony Erramouspe 2:00.94

18. Ryan Nate 2:26.84

200 Yard Individual Medley

8. Jeran Spicer 2:34.74

13. Kyler Maedche 2:52.50

14. Sam Smith 2:54.57

16. Aiden Nauenburg 3:15.15

50 Yard Freestyle

5. Talon Thomas 25.14

15. Conley Searle 26.59

16. Anden Asper 27.13

23. Darrien Sherwood 28.53

32. Evan Croff 33.22

34. Quinten Gasaway 35.22

38. Landon Atkinson 38.95

39. Porter Hansen 39.21

100 Yard Butterfly

14. Conley Searle 1:12.48

15. Erral Asper 1:13.04

100 Yard Freestyle

16. Anden Asper 1:04.67

17. Darrien Sherwood 1:06.73

23. Quinten Gasaway 1:20.87

24. Evan Croff 1:22.14

500 Yard Freestyle

4. Anthony Erramouspe 5:32.91

9. Jeran Spicer 6:06.53

14. Ryan Nate 6:55.47

18. Aiden Nauenburg 7:43.22

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

5. RSHS A 1:45.81

14. RSHS B 2:14.38

100 Yard Backstroke

10. Erral Asper 1:11.80

15. Kyler Maedche 1:18.27

100 Yard Breaststroke

5. Talon Thomas 1:14.33

12. Sam Smith 1:26.59

23. Landon Atkinson 1:44.31

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

8. RSHS A 4:17.61

Team Scores

Laramie High School 346 Green River High School 247 Cheyenne East High School 169 Cheyenne South 146 Lyman High School 116 Rock Springs High School 111 Evanston High School 102 Sheridan High School 92

Rock Springs High School

Green River Invite Results- Saturday, December 15

200 Yard Medley Relay

7. RSHS A 1:56.08

200 Yard Freestyle

21. Ryan Nate 2:27.83

200 Yard Individual Medley

18. Jeran Spicer 2:34.79

24. Kyler Maedche 2:51.52

27. Sam Smith 2:57.35

50 Yard Freestyle

5. Talon Thomas 24.99

12. Conley Searle 26.77

15. Anden Asper 27.10

20. Darrien Sherwood 28.57

35. Porter Hansen 34.34

36. Evan Croff 34.80

39. Quinten Gasaway 35.86

42. Landon Atkinson 37.00

100 Yard Butterfly

7. Anthony Erramouspe 1:00.67

18. Conley Searle 1:11.37

19. Erral Asper 1:11.98

100 Yard Freestyle

22. Anden Asper 1:04.95

26. Darrien Sherwood 1:10.29

34. Quinten Gasaway 1:21.90

37. Porter Hansen 1:25.00

40. Evan Croff 1:27.85

500 Yard Freestyle

4. Anthony Erramouspe 5:27.28

11. Jeran Spicer 6:06.65

19. Ryan Nate 6:53.93

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

12. RSHS A 1:49.61

18. RSHS B 2:09.82

100 Yard Backstroke

19. Erral Asper 1:11.80

22. Kyler Maedche 1:17.92

100 Yard Breaststroke

8. Talon Thomas 1:11.77

20. Sam Smith 1:27.18

25. Landon Atkinson 1:42.35

26. Aiden Nauenburg 1:42.40

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

13. RSHS A 4:15.00

Team Scores

Laramie High School 284 Lander 251 Green River High School 211 Cheyenne South 143 Cheyenne East High School 142 Rawlins High School 118 Evanston High School 65 Rock Springs High School 64 Sheridan High School 52 Lyman High School Boys 47







Up Next

The Tigers will be back in action this Thursday, December 20, at their home pool. The home meet is scheduled to start at 4 pm.