Tigers Swimmers Take 11th Place at Gillette Invite

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School boys swim team competed at the Gillette Invite on Saturday, January 26, in which they took 11th place out of 19 teams.

The Tigers also swam at the Gillette Pre-Invite on Friday, January 25.

Anthony Erramouspe took fifth place in the 500 yard freestyle, swimming a time of 5:24.22. Erramouspe also took 11th place in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.02.

Conley Searle took 18th place in the 100 yard butterfly, swimming a time of 1:03.86. Jeran Spicer swam a time of 5:50.40 in the 500 yard freestyle to take 17th place.

The Tigers took 10th place in the 400 yard freestyle relay with Erramouspe, Erral Asper, Searle, and Talon Thomas swimming a time of 3:48.13.

Spicer, Thomas, Erramouspe, and Everett Whitman swam a time of 1:58.53 in the 200 yard medley relay to take 13th place.

Check out the Tigers’ complete results from the Gillette Invite below.



RSHS Gillette Invite Results

200 Yard Medley Relay

15. RSHS A- Jeran Spicer, Talon Thomas, Anthony Erramouspe, Everett Whitman 1:58.53

32. RSHS B- Kyler Maedche, Evan Croff, Aiden Nauenburg, Sam Smith 2:21.74

200 Yard Freestyle

40. Evan Croff 2:23.17

43. Ryan Nate 2:25.74

55. Landon Atkinson 2:45.59

200 Yard Individual Medley

24. Jeran Spicer 2:26.82

41. Sam Smith 2:50.69

43. Aiden Nauenburg 3:09.16

50 Yard Freestyle

23. Talon Thomas 25.34

25. Everett Whitman 25.38

53. Darrien Sherwood 27.64

82. Porter Hansen 31.97

87. Quinten Gasaway 33.69

100 Yard Butterfly

11. Anthony Erramouspe 1:01.02

18. Conley Searle 1:03.86

100 Yard Freestyle

26. Erral Asper 58.14

30. Talon Thomas 59.43

31. Everett Whitman 1:00.04

37. Anden Asper 1:01.92

42. Darrien Sherwood 1:03.14

69. Porter Hansen 1:15.32

72. Quinten Gasaway 1:19.58

500 Yard Freestyle

5. Anthony Erramouspe 5:24.22

17. Jeran Spicer 5:50.40

37. Ryan Nate 6:32.49

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

13. RSHS A- Everett Whitman, Anden Asper, Erral Asper, Conley Searle 1:43.00

30. RSHS B- Darrien Sherwood, Sam Smith, Aiden Nauenburg, Evan Croff 1:59.25

100 Yard Backstroke

32. Erral Asper 1:13.57

34. Kyler Maedche 1:15.19

35. Anden Asper 1:16.28

43. Aiden Nauenburg 1:26.35

100 Yard Breaststroke

43. Evan Croff 1:20.62

53. Sam Smith 1:26.83

59. Landon Atkinson 1:37.39

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

10. RSHS A- Anthony Erramouspe, Erral Asper, Conley Searle, Talon Thomas 3:48.13

25. RSHS B- Jeran Spicer, Darrien Sherwood, Anden Asper, Kyler Maedche 4:09.44



Team Scores

1. Laramie High School 428

2. Lander Valley High School 378.5

3. Kelly Walsh High School 346.5

4. Cheyenne Central High School 344

5. Green River High School 304

6. Thunder Basin High School 291.5

7. Cheyenne South High School 259

8. Cheyenne East High School 249.5

9. Rawlins High School 176

10. Campbell County High School 120.5

11. Rock Springs High School 90

12. Riverton High School 88

13. Buffalo High School 87.5

14. Powell High School 87

15. Worland High School 83

16. Sheridan High School68

17. Douglas High School 33

18. Newcastle High School 26

19. Natrona County High School 17



Up Next

The Tigers will go on the road this Friday and Saturday, February 1 and 2, to compete at the Conference swim meet in Evanston.