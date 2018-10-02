Tim Kaumo Asks for Your Vote for Rock Springs Mayor

Greetings Rock Springs!

I ask for your vote today to have the opportunity to serve our community as Mayor of Rock Springs, and to once again serve the great citizens of this city in a pro-active and responsible manner.

I am proud of what we accomplished in my last term and am ready to go back to work on the things that now need to get done. I’ve outlined below some of the reasons I believe I’m the best person for the job.

Experience:

I bring 30 years of successful leadership experience, not only as a local business owner, but as your past Mayor of which I proudly served two, very productive and successful terms. I have a clear understanding of business management, financial planning and the internal operations of the City of Rock Springs including lobbying for supplemental funding for capital projects.

As a native of Sweetwater County and Rock Springs, I know who I am and where I came from and I clearly understand what brings the vast majority of revenue to our State of Wyoming. I am a strong supporter of the oil & gas, coal, trona, uranium and lithium industries as well as solar and wind energy projects here in our state and more particularly here in Sweetwater County, when developed in a responsible manner. Wyoming water is also a priority of which I will work hard to protect. As Mayor, I will oppose any plan of diverting water from the Green River Drainage to serve the western slope of Colorado.

Goals:

If successful, my goals are very similar as when I served as your mayor before and will include ensuring city government is fiscally responsible and transparent. It is also critical for city government to work well with current and potential business opportunities within our city to improve the quality of life for our citizens and improve our financial future. My first objective will be to evaluate and prioritize that our tax dollars are spent wisely on all expenditures – including staff. I will evaluate unnecessary positions and/or costs and adjust as necessary.

The current inability to select and maintain a qualified and capable city planner in the last 3 years has resulted in a disservice to our city and has left the city open to legal issues, which may currently exist. City government should be managed like a business and taxpayers deserve the best for their dollars spent. A common-sense approach to planning for future infrastructure growth is critical in our ability to secure developers and bring good projects to Rock Springs.

Support of our local businesses, which are key to employment as well as our tax-base, will be a priority. Economic Development, Tourism and the need for an industrial park located near our eastern border where access to rail, interstate and land is available is a must to improve our marketability and grow our airport facilities. Manufacturing businesses and the jobs created would be another key element in creating diversity and stability in our workforce and growing our tax base. I will do my best to entice these types of businesses and opportunities to our community as Mayor.

Spending:

Wasteful spending simply cannot be tolerated and as Mayor, my immediate objective will be to remedy this shortfall and reinstate a “team” mentality with capable staff who understand their duties and act in a professional manner. Our taxpayers deserve experienced leaders with vision and the ability to recognize failures within and make the necessary changes to correct problems. Expenditures will be scrutinized and budgeting will be based on priorities with input from our citizens during the budget workshops, the tax-payers are the back-bone of our community.

Communication:

I strongly believe that the Mayor’s office should always have an open-door policy to allow all citizens and employees the opportunity to be heard. A closed-door policy has always resulted in failure and creates distrust with our citizens and moral issues with those employed by the city which result in grievances. It’s time to move forward with the positive vision originally created for our city and with those who will work to get the job done! Efforts to inform and include all citizens, elderly, middle age and our youth in city government and the decisions made on their behalf is critical in the decision making process and to achieve our common interests.

Volunteers:

Volunteers are vital in achieving our goals. We have many who have graciously offered their time and dollars toward improving Rock Springs and I will work to support and multiply these efforts. I also thank those who have, or who are currently giving their time to serve as an elected official. Rock Springs is a great community due to the work of many of these individuals and the involvement of the community as a whole.

Commitment:

My commitment as a life-long resident of Rock Springs is to put in the effort to do the job right. Rock Springs is our home and I’m proud of who we are. As with anything one does, you only get out of it what you put into it! I will be committed, as in the past, to improve city government and improve the quality of life for the citizens of Rock Springs. I ask that you vote Tim Kaumo for your next Mayor of Rock Springs! Let’s work together again to improve Rock Springs and make it what it can be, a place where our citizens are proud to live, work and play.

Thank you and get out and vote!

Timothy A. Kaumo

See a few of the projects that we accomplished in my last term that I am most proud of here, a video made by my son Kolter.

Past Accomplishments (with councilors and staff assistance):

Young at Heart Senior & Community Center

Veterans Appreciation & Recognition at Council Meetings

Grant Street Connector Road

Completed A Street and Viaduct Project

M Street Underpass Project

Arthur Park

Bark Park

Paintball Park

RC Racers Track

New 9 Holes at WMGC

Lighted driving range

Aquatics Center

Gateway Blvd. Completion

Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion

Urban Renewal Agency Creation

Positive and successful lobbying efforts both state and federal

City wide wage study and adjustment

City Wide Clean-up

City Flower Pots & Annual Spring Flower Planting

Youth Council Creation

Successful 6th Penny Tax campaigns and project administration

Successful Wyoming Business Council/SLIB Grants & Projects

Phase I Bitter Creek Improvement Project (Permitting/Design/FEMA Map Revisions)

Detention Basin Construction on major drainages into Rock Springs – Flood Prevention Planning

Broadway/Rock Theatre (land acquisition and began restoration)

Numerous water/sewer rehabilitation projects throughout the city

Mitigation of lands above coal mining activities for housing development

Bunning Park improvements & Band Shelter

City Branding Project

Improved public utilities city-wide: water/sewer/streets/parks/fiber optics/council chambers

Began live broadcasts of city council meetings to inform those who could not attend

Upgraded city website to include all departmental information, budgets, forms and council meeting minutes and agendas.

Bio:

Hobbies: fishing/hunting/boating/camping/snowmobiles/firearms/exploring Wyoming

Lifelong Resident of Rock Springs

Past President – Southwest Wyoming Minerals Association

Past President/Board member – Sweetwater County Boys & Girls Club

Past Mayor City of Rock Springs, 2 terms (2003-2010)

Employer: JFC Engineers & Surveyors, PLS/President

