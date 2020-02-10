Top Three in Sweetwater County Spelling Bee Advance to State

The 2020 Sweetwater County Spelling Bee took place February 7 and two Rock Springs students and one Green River student will represent the county at state competition

Forty-three spellers from several schools: Pilot Butte Elementary, Green River Christian Academy, Eastside Elementary, Rock Springs Junior High, Lincoln Middle School, and Holy Spirit Catholic Primary, competed in the spelling bee.

First, second and third-place winners received a trophy and a medallion. The top speller, Teilah Guerrero, received a one-year scholarship to Western Wyoming Community College as well. The top three spellers are also eligible to compete in the Wyoming Spelling Bee, which will take place in March at WWCC.

Teilah Guerrero, sixth-grade student at Eastside Elementary School in Rock Springs took first place, while Christian J. McCartney, sixth-grade student at Lincoln Middle School in Green River took second and Ashton Kelsey, eighth-grade student at Rock Springs Junior High took third. Courtesy photo

Top Three

First place: Teilah Guerrero, sixth grade, Eastside Elementary School, RS

Second place: Christian J McCartney, sixth grade, Lincoln Middle School, GR

Third place: Ashton Kelsey, 8th grade, Rock Springs Junior High

The Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services sponsored the bee, while the faculty and staff at WWCC helped run it.