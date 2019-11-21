Trona Valley Federal Credit Union Warning Members About Email, Text Scam

GREEN RIVER — Trona Valley Community Federal Credit Union is warning customers to be wary of a debit card scam targeting members through emails and text messages.

The credit union recently learned of the scam that is going out requesting a call to 307-475-1734 regarding an issue with the cards. TVFCU says other financial institutions are reporting the same type of crime.

“This is not a valid message and the phone number stated is not a phone number for your local financial institution,” the credit union said in a statement. “Your financial institution, or any of its affiliates, will NEVER call, text or email you for your personal information, as we already have it!”

If you receive an email or phone call appearing to be from your financial institution that asks for personal information such as your account number or social security number, do not respond.

If you have any doubt as to who is contacting you, hang up and call you financial institution for confirmation. For more information on how to protect yourself visit: ftc.gov/idtheft.