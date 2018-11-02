Trona Valley Gives Back to the Community on International Credit Union Day

International Credit Union Day has been celebrated on the third Thursday of October since 1948.
The day is recognized to reflect upon the credit union movement’s history, promote its achievements, recognize the hard work and share member experiences.
On October 18, 2018, Trona Valley closed their branches at 1:00 pm to participate in
community service events that allowed them to give back and adhere to the Credit Union
Philosophy of “People Helping People.”
The ultimate goal of celebrating to raise awareness about the tremendous work that credit unions and other financial cooperatives are doing around the world, while allowing members the opportunity to become more engaged.
The Green River and Rock Springs Branches partnered with United Way and provided services to the Boys and Girls Club and the Sweetwater County Center for Families and Children which included deep cleaning, painting, yard work and hauling items to the dump.
The Evanston Branch partnered with the Evanston Hungry Children’s Backpack Program where they partnered with local stores to collect food items and monetary donations to give back to the program.
The Mountain View Branch visited their local Children’s Learning Foundation where they read to each of the classes, provided snacks and a goodie bag. They also spent time cleaning up the business park and ball fields by picking up trash.
