Trout Unlimited Visits Monroe Elementary

GREEN RIVER — Seedskadee Chapter of Trout Unlimited visited Kindergarten students at Monroe Elementary in Green River. They gave a presentation to the students as a part of their community helpers unit.

Hillary Walrath and Nick Walrath with Trout Unlimited and David Kimble with Fish and Wildlife Services came and taught the students about the life cycle of a fish and how to keep our rivers clean.

The students then did an obstacle course where they pretended to be a fish, starting as an egg and ending with a spawn.

