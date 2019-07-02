Two RSHS Graduates Awarded P.E.O. Scholarships

ROCK SPRINGS– Sydney Shannon and Carley Ebert, 2019 Rock Springs High School graduates, have been awarded scholarships from P.E.O., a women’s organization focused on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide.

Shannon, the daughter of Allison Volcic, served as student body president at RSHS in addition to being class president for three years. She was a member of the Health Academy and also active in other organizations such as National Honor Society, Fellowship for Christian Athletes, Athletes for Literacy and she ran cross country, track and indoor track.

She received a $2,500 P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for her excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success. To receive this award, Shannon had to be sponsored by a local P.E.O. chapter and compete nationally against thousands of other students.

During her years at RSHS, Ebert, the daughter of Mike and Cathy Ebert, was very active in the theater department. She played Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, The Musical and Sebastian in The Little Mermaid. In addition, Ebert was also president of the high school thespian troupe for two years, a member of National Honor Society and choir.

She received a $500 scholarship from P.E.O. Chapter L, a local chapter of the organization, in recognition of her accomplishments.

Shannon and Ebert will both be attending the University of Wyoming in the fall.