UPDATE: Boulder Lake Fire Close to Full Containment

PINEDALE — Type 4 Incident commander, Patrick Tenney, assumed command of the Boulder Lake Fire at 6:30 this morning, and crews now have the blaze 80% contained.

The fire has been re-named the Boulder Lake Fire, previously the Tannerite Fire, in reference to the geographic location of the incident.

The fire was flown yesterday and a more accurate acreage was mapped for a total of 1,359 acres. The change in size is not due to any new spread of the fire. Crews were successful in mop up operations and have increased containment to 80%.

Today, crews will continue to patrol for any remaining hot spots and monitor control lines watching for smoke.

Up-to-Date Information

Location: South of Pinedale, WY near Boulder Lake

Fire Start Date: August 17, 2019

Cause: Human

Acres: 1,359

Containment: 80%

Resources: 3 Type 6 engines and 1 Type 3 helicopter

Closures: Burnt Lake Road above the Boulder Lake Dam road, Timico Trailhead



Burnt Lake Road Re-opening

The Burnt Lake Road will be re-opened Friday morning. There will continue to be significant fire traffic on this stretch of road through Thursday night.

The fire burned on multiple jurisdictions including US Forest Service – 776 acres which was 53 % of the total acreage, State (Wyoming Game & Fish) – 568 acres or 42%, private land – 35 acres 3%, Bureau of Land Management – 29 2%. Since the fire started on the BLM, they are the lead agency.

The current National Preparedness Level is 2 on a scale of 1-5 (5 being the highest). This preparedness level indicates the amount of fire activity; new starts or initial attack fires being responded to, and the number of ongoing large fires in the nation.

The number of firefighting resources available to respond to these fires is also a major factor. “At this time last year we were at a national preparedness level 5.

That means a lot of large fires were burning, and those fires were a high priority because they were threatening homes in California and elsewhere,” said Nan Stinson, Public Information Officer. “Geographic Area Coordination Centers (GACC’s) look at all the resource orders and prioritize which incidents have the greatest need. With this fire, they were fortunate to get all the resources they needed at the time.”

For information visit www.tetonfires.com or call the Pinedale Ranger District at 307-367-4326.

