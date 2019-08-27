UPDATE: Boulder Lake Fire Containment Lines Hold

PINEDALE– The Boulder Lake Fire is now 100 percent contained at 1,359 acres and is minimally staffed with a type 5 organization. This will be the last update unless significant changes to the fire occur.

The fire continues to receive strong winds during the afternoon hours, but containment lines are holding. An aspen stand on the south facing slope above Boulder Lake is the only area on the fire where smoke is still visible. This smoke can be seen from the Boulder Lake estates and members of the public recreating on Boulder Lake. Firefighters are aware of the fire activity and will be monitoring this smoke periodically. There is no threat to containment lines as the aspen stand is surrounded by solid black with no receptive fuels for the fire to spread to.

Containment status of a wildfire indicates that a control line has been completed around the fire perimeter, and any associated spot fires, which can reasonably be expected to stop the fire’s spread.

A Burned Area Response Team (BAER) arrived on the fire yesterday and were looking at burn severity and assessing whether any emergency treatment is needed to protect the natural resources.

For information visit www.tetonfires.com or call the Pinedale Ranger District at 307-367-4326.