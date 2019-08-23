UPDATE: Boulder Lake Fire is 85 Percent Contained

PINEDALE– As of Friday, fire crews working the Boulder Lake Fire, south of Pinedale, have reached 85 percent containment and the Burnt Lake Road is now open. The human-caused fire started August 17.

However, the public traveling the Burnt Lake Road is being asked to drive slowly and watch for firefighters and engines along the road, as crews are still working in the area.

A total of 24 personnel are working the fire. Resources being used include three Type 6 engines, an eight-person helitack crew, and one Type 3 helicopter.

Fire activity has been minimal on the fire. Some vegetation continues to smolder in aspen stands and may be visible to visitors in the area. Firefighters will continue to utilize the engines, helitack crew, and Type 3 helicopter to access all portions of the fire to secure the control lines and mop up some of the interior pockets of heat and smoldering vegetation.

A red flag warning is in effect today until 8 pm Friday. Occasional strong winds blowing over the fire have caused large clouds of ash and dust to blow off of the burned areas of the fire. These clouds can be seen from quite a distance and can be mistaken as smoke.

A Burned Area Response Team (BAER) has been ordered for the fire and will arrive next week. The BAER program is designed to identify and manage potential risks to resources and reduce these threats through appropriate emergency measures to protect human life and safety, property, and critical natural or cultural resources. BAER is an emergency program for stabilization work that involves time-critical activities to be completed before the first damaging event.

For information visit www.tetonfires.com or call the Pinedale Ranger District at 307-367-4326.