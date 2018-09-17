UPDATE: Hoback Ranch Residents Asked to Evacuate Due to Fire

BONDURANT — Sublette County Emergency Management is requesting that residents in the Upper Hoback evacuate the area due to the Roosevelt Fire,

if shelter is needed call SCSO at 367-4378.

Two fires began yesterday afternoon in Sublette County and have now reached “red flag” status according to Sublette County Administrative Sergeant and Public Information Officer Travis Bingham.

The Roosevelt and Marten Creek fires forced the Sheriff’s Office to issue voluntary evacuation notices to people in the Middle Piney Lake and Clliff Creek areas yesterday.

SweetwaterNOW will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as they become available.