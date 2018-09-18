Update: Hoback Ranches Ordered to Evacuate

BONDURANT — The Roosevelt Fire is threatening the Hoback Ranches subdivision and is posing a life safety risk, according to recent updates from local law enforcement officials

The entire Hoback Ranches subdivision has been put into “GO!” stage, said Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Travis Bingham.

Law enforcement and firefighters are in the area to direct traffic and assist in the evacuation.

Hoback Ranches residents are being ordered t evacuate immediately.

Law enforcement officials on the scene are giving people directions and an emergency shelter will be available shortly at the LDS Church in Pinedale.

SweetwaterNOW will continue to provide updates on the fire and evacuation notices as they become available.