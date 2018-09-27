UPDATE: Roosevelt Fire Burns 51,864 Acres; 35% Containment

SUBLETTE COUNTY– The Roosevelt fire, located near Bondurant, Wyoming began burning Saturday, September 15th 2018. The current status of the fire this morning from infrared flight shows the fire has reportedly burned over 51,864 acres with 35% containment.

Back burning operations continued today in spots around the fire perimeter and continue through today keeping Highway 191 closed. Highway 191 will be assessed later this evening to determine if it can reopen safely.

Fire crews continue to protect structures near the Rim and Sargent Lane area and are working to prevent the fire from moving across Highway 191 and threatening additional areas.



Fire Claims 55 Homes in Hoback Ranches, 95 Homes Saved

Today, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the fire assessment team have completed the assessment of Hoback Ranches, Sargent Lane and Forest Lane of the homes in those areas. This fire was very destructive and claimed fifty-five homes in Hoback Ranches.

There has been ninety-five homes that have been saved due to the heroic efforts of the firefighters in Hoback Ranches.

After the assessment of the 153 reported homes in Hoback ranches, it was discovered that three of the properties were well heads, garages or unestablished residences. Homes in Sargent Lane and Forest Lane were also assessed today due to their proximity to the back burn and none of those homes have been damaged as of 3 pm today.



1,074 Staff Working the Fire, 500 People Evacuated

The Roosevelt fire currently has approximately 1,074 staff working the fire actively around the clock to gain containment.

Evacuations of over 500 people were triggered by the fire in the last 12 days including the subdivisions of Upper Hoback, Thunder, Hoback Ranches, Bridger Estates, Rim Ranches, Rim Station area, Sargent Lane, Flying A Ranch, and the town of Bondurant.

Due to potential fire growth many surrounding areas near the fire remain on “SET” mode. Today “GO” zone number 3 indicated on the updated evacuation map was downgraded from “GO” to “SET” stage. As more containment is accomplished these evacuations zones will be reassessed on an ongoing basis and changed accordingly.

Residents from the evacuated area are still not allowed to return to their homes for items or to check their homes until the evacuation has been lifted. Plans are underway to allow small groups of homeowners to go into Hoback Ranches to do a self-assessment of their properties when it is safe to do so.

Utility providers were escorted into the burn area today to assess infrastructure in the area as well as assess the area near the Rim where the back burn process is ongoing.



Evacuation Center and Assistance

An evacuation center for residents effected by the Roosevelt Fire, managed by the American Red Cross, still remains open and located at the LDS Church in Pinedale.

The shelter previously setup in Jackson Hole located at the Montessori School of the Tetons is now closed, the Pinedale LDS Church Red Cross shelter is the only one remaining open at this time.

The Pinedale Lions Club continues to assist in coordination with the Bondurant Community Club to provide assistance for evacuees from the fire. If assistance is needed please email rooseveltfireaid@gmail.com to contact them for this incident.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office wants to emphasize to the public that there is a current fire ban within Sublette County and many surrounding counties.



For Updates

Updates can be found on the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sublette County Emergency Management Facebook page, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6212/, and www.wyoroad.info.

A Fire information line has been created by the Incident Management team in charge of the fire. The phone number for the Fire information line is 844-692-5341. In addition we will share any information we receive from the Incident Management team on the progression of the fire.