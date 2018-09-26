UPDATE: Roosevelt Fire Reaches 50,000 Acres; Crew Numbers Climb to 1,000

JACKSON — The Roosevelt Fire continues to burn in the Hoback Canyon as crews numbers have increased to nearly 1,000 members this morning.

The fire was only 30% contained as of 10 a.m. and has now burned more than 50,000 acres, More than 500 people had been evacuated from the area as of last night.

Mother Nature hasn’t helped the situation as wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour and 15% relative humidity has allowed the fire to grow at an alarming rate.

The fire has also forced power to be shut down in the Kendal Valley and Lower Green River Lakes area as it burns near power lines.

A fire retardant has been applied to the line, and vegetation has been cleared from around the base of many poles in the area to help slow the spread of the blaze.

SweetwaterNOW will provide updates on the Roosevelt Fire as they become available.