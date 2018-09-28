US 189/191 Closed to Unnecessary travel, Possible Opening Tonight

Sept. 28, 2018, The Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory of US 189-191 to allow firefighters to continue battling the Roosevelt fire near Jackson.

The highway was open from Hoback Junction to Daniel Junction, near Bondurant, last night.

Crews are currently piloting local traffic on the highway near the fire and will continue to do so until 11 a.m. Fire crews are expecting a wind event around that time, so the security of the highway will be re-evaluated at that time. If it is safe to do so, WYDOT will continue to pilot cars again through the section of US 189-191 near the fire.

The road is expected to be open again this evening. However, officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route if possible and will be limiting vehicles to local traffic only.

Crews hope to have the road completely open on Sunday, depending on fire activity and the success of fire prevention in the area. The Roosevelt wildfire has exceeded 50,000 acres this week, information from the U.S. Forest Service’s website indicated.

Emergency responders have contained about 30 percent of the fire. The fire started on Sept. 15. Travelers can visit WYDOT’s 511 website at http://wyoroad.info for the latest on the wildfire impacts to road and travel conditions.

Travelers can also get updated information from the U.S. Forest Service about the fires

at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov