Utah Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Accident Near Laramie

A Lindon, UT man died this morning in a one-vehicle rollover accident south of Laramie.

LARAMIE — A fatal crash occurred around milepost 423 on US 287 south of Laramie, Wyoming this morning claiming the live of a Utah man.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area around 6:39 a.m. for a one-vehicle rollover.
 
According to the WHP report, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on US 287 around milepost 423 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve. The vehicle exited the left side of the roadway before being over-corrected to the right and overturning.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 49-year-old Lindon, Utah resident Paul Gilbert. Gilbert was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 118th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 81 in 2018, 108 in 2017, and 86 in 2016 to date.

