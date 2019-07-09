UW Art Student from Pinedale Receives National Scholarship

LARAMIE– Aisha Auradou says she strives to create art that makes viewers want to get closer.

Tombow Arts and Crafts Products took notice.

Auradou, a University of Wyoming junior from Pinedale, recently was named runner-up in the company’s Create Your Best Work Art Scholarship competition.

Three judges noted Auradou’s work as some of the best among the 100-plus applicants. She will receive a $2,500 scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year, along with $500 worth of Tombow products to use with her work. The art department of Pinedale High School, from which she graduated in 2017, also will receive a $500 package of Tombow products.

“I feel very honored to have received this,” she says. “Money is a challenge for any college student, so this scholarship will help me immensely. This contest has further motivated me to create better and better art, and I’m looking forward to further improvement.”

Rani Robison, an academic professional in UW’s Department of Visual and Literary Arts, has noticed Auradou’s potential as well.

“Aisha is an incredibly strong student, and we are fortunate to have her as a part of our department and UW,” Robison says. “She was in my ‘Foundation 2D’ course, and it was clear from early on that she can be successful as a young artist.”

