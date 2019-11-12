UW Volleyball Players Sweep Mountain West Player of the Week Honors

LARMAMIE– The Wyoming volleyball team swept this week’s Mountain West Player of the Week honors as Tara Traphagan was named the Offensive Player of the Week and Madi Fields took home Defensive honors announced Monday by the league office.

It marks the second time in program history and first since 2016, that the Cowgirls took home both weekly honors. Fields also was a part of that honor as well, as she was named along with Kayla Slofkiss November 7.

It marks the first-career player of the week honor for Traphagan and third this season, fifth overall for Fields.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Traphagan led a prolific Cowgirl offense last week as she hit an incredible .533 in Wyoming’s two wins and led the way with 25 kills (3.57 per set). Traphagan, who recorded 26.5 points in the pair of matches, opened the week with a 12-kill, .571 hitting performance in the sweep of San Diego State. She then followed that up with 13 kills and hit .500 in the Cowgirls’ four-set victory over Fresno State.

Fields was equally as impressive defensively, as she averaged 5.14 digs per set during the week. Fields opened the week with 16 digs in just three sets against SDSU and then followed that up with a 20-dig performance in the win at Fresno. Fields has recorded double-digit digs in all but two matches this season, both of which were just three-setters.

Fields, Traphagan and the rest of the Cowgirls host their final pair of home matches this week as Boise State and Utah State come to town, Thursday and Friday, respectively. Friday will be Senior Night at UW as Fields and Traphagan will both be honored before playing their final regular-season home matches.