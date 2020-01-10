UW’s Xazavian Valladay Named to Associated Press All-Bowl Team

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming sophomore running back Xazavian Valladay has been named to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team. Valladay was one of only three running backs nationally to be selected to this year’s AP All-Bowl Team.
Valladay was named the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl Offensive MVP after rushing for 204 yards and one touchdown while averaging 7.8 yards per carry. He also had three receptions for 91 yards and caught an eight-yard touchdown pass while averaging 30.3 yards per reception. Among his big plays were runs of: 13, 55 and 62 yards; and pass receptions of 20 and 63 yards. Valladay ended the game with 295 all-purpose yards.
For the season, Valladay ended the season with 1,265 rushing yards to lead the Mountain West and rank No. 22 in the nation. His 105.4 rushing yards per game average also led the conference and ranked No. 18 nationally. He concluded the season with 1,489 all-purpose yards and averaged 124.08 all-purpose yards per game to rank No. 1 in the conference and No. 25 among all FBS players.
Valladay was a First Team All-Mountain West Conference selection in 2019.
The 2019 Associated Press All-Bowl Team includes:
2019 Associated Press All-Bowl Team Offense
Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Xazavian Valladay, RB, Wyoming
Journey Brown, RB, Penn State
Lamical Perine, RB, Florida
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
Tremayne Anchrum, OL, and Jackson Carman, OL, Both Clemson
Samuel Cosmi, OL, Texas
Charlie Heck, OL, North Carolina
Ford Higgins, OL, Navy
James Hudson, OL, Cincinnati
Lynn Bowden Jr., All-Purpose, Kentucky
2019 Associated Press All-Bowl Team Defense
A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa
Malcolm Koonce, DL, Buffalo
Jesse Lemonier, DL, Liberty
Kenny Willekes, DL, Michigan State
Joseph Ossai, LB, Texas
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
Rashad Smith, LB, Florida Atlantic
Khoury Bethley, DB, Hawai’i
Brady Breeze, DB, Oregon
Antwan Collier, DB, and Richie Grant, DB, Both Central Florida
Richard LeCounte, DB, Georgia
Elijah Molden, DB, Washington
2019 Associated Press All-Bowl Team Special Teams
Riley Patterson, K, Memphis
Michael Turk, P, Arizona State
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Return Specialist, Iowa