UW’s Xazavian Valladay Named to Associated Press All-Bowl Team

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming sophomore running back Xazavian Valladay has been named to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team. Valladay was one of only three running backs nationally to be selected to this year’s AP All-Bowl Team.

Valladay was named the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl Offensive MVP after rushing for 204 yards and one touchdown while averaging 7.8 yards per carry. He also had three receptions for 91 yards and caught an eight-yard touchdown pass while averaging 30.3 yards per reception. Among his big plays were runs of: 13, 55 and 62 yards; and pass receptions of 20 and 63 yards. Valladay ended the game with 295 all-purpose yards.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

For the season, Valladay ended the season with 1,265 rushing yards to lead the Mountain West and rank No. 22 in the nation. His 105.4 rushing yards per game average also led the conference and ranked No. 18 nationally. He concluded the season with 1,489 all-purpose yards and averaged 124.08 all-purpose yards per game to rank No. 1 in the conference and No. 25 among all FBS players.

Valladay was a First Team All-Mountain West Conference selection in 2019.

The 2019 Associated Press All-Bowl Team includes:

2019 Associated Press All-Bowl Team Offense

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Xazavian Valladay, RB, Wyoming

Journey Brown, RB, Penn State

Lamical Perine, RB, Florida

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

Tremayne Anchrum, OL, and Jackson Carman, OL, Both Clemson

Samuel Cosmi, OL, Texas

Charlie Heck, OL, North Carolina

Ford Higgins, OL, Navy

James Hudson, OL, Cincinnati

Lynn Bowden Jr., All-Purpose, Kentucky

2019 Associated Press All-Bowl Team Defense

A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa

Malcolm Koonce, DL, Buffalo

Jesse Lemonier, DL, Liberty

Kenny Willekes, DL, Michigan State

Joseph Ossai, LB, Texas

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Rashad Smith, LB, Florida Atlantic

Khoury Bethley, DB, Hawai’i

Brady Breeze, DB, Oregon

Antwan Collier, DB, and Richie Grant, DB, Both Central Florida

Richard LeCounte, DB, Georgia

Elijah Molden, DB, Washington

2019 Associated Press All-Bowl Team Special Teams

Riley Patterson, K, Memphis

Michael Turk, P, Arizona State

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Return Specialist, Iowa