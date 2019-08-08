Vehicle Collision North of Rawlins Results in Two Fatalities

RAWLINS– On August 4, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 23 on Highway 287 north of Rawlins, Wyoming. Around 7 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.

A 2017 Mercedes C-300 was traveling southbound on Highway 287 when the driver of the vehicle lost control on the rain covered roadway. The Mercedes entered the northbound lane and collided head-on with a 2011 Ford F-350.

The driver of the Mercedes has been identified as 28-year-old Fort Collins, Colorado resident Siva T. Chintala. Chintala was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger has been identified as 27-year-old Fort Collins, Colorado resident Chana M. Gottsleben. Gottsleben was wearing her seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 24-year-old Rawlins, Wyoming resident Kelsey A. Jaure. Jaure was not wearing her seatbelt and transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County for injuries she sustained in the crash.

Speed and equipment failure on the part of Chintala is being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This was the 97th and 98th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 62 in 2018, 88 in 2017, and 65 in 2016 to date.