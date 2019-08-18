Vehicle Reportedly Driven by Missing Person Found

SUBLETTE COUNTY– Today, August 18, investigators from Sublette and Fremont County have responded to the Leeds Creek area in Fremont County as the vehicle Aubree Corona was reported to be driving when she went missing was located on a non-traveled road in that area.

At the time of this release, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office has no indication of Aubree’s location. However, detectives are now actively working the scene for clues and Sublette County Sheriff’s Office will release more information as it becomes available.

Miss Corona is still listed as a missing person. This new discovery is a step towards finding Aubree, however until she is found SCSO are urging the public to come forward if you have any information regarding her whereabouts.

Please contact the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office 307-367-4378.