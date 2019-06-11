Vice President Pence Scheduled to Visit Yellowstone This Week

YELLOWSTONE — Vice President Mike Pence and the Second Lady will be arriving on Thursday, June 13 for a brief visit to Yellowstone National Park.

According to the press release by the White House, the visit will include a tour of Old Faithful. In addition, Pence is expected to deliver remarks to National Park Service on the administration’s support to rebuild National Park infrastructure.

The Vice President and Second Lady will then head back to Washington D.C. later that evening.