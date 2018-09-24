Waddell & Reed Holds New Office Open House & Ribbon Cutting

Waddell & Reed invite you to come and see our newly remodeled office building inside the Rocky Mountain Bank, on the main floor.

Open House

Thursday, September 27

3pm-7pm

Ribbon Cutting

Thursday, September 27

6pm

Appetizers and beverages will be served. We will also be drawing for some GREAT prizes! (Must register in person at the event to win, but need not be present at drawing.)

Hosted by: Ken Fortuna & Shane Niederer

Financial Advisors with Waddell & Reed

Securities and Investment Advisory Services offered through Waddell & Reed, Inc, a Registered Broker-Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC and Federally Registered Investment Advisor.

Not FDIC Insured – Not Insured by Any Federal Government Agency – Not a Deposit – No Bank Guarantee – May Lose Value – Rocky Mountain Bank is not a registered broker-dealer or investment advisor and is not affiliated with Waddell & Reed, Inc.

