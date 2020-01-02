Weekend Snow Report for 01/02/20–Check Before You Go!

Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020

Snowfall will become lighter after midnight and continue through the day. Additional accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are likely at the higher elevations with another 2 to 4 inches possible in the valleys. Westerly winds will continue with gusts from 35 to 45 miles per hour over the peaks on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the teens in the mountains and in the 20’s in the valleys.

Conditions are expected to be dangerous at the mid and upper elevations and in some steep active avalanche starting zones at the lower elevations. Westerly winds have formed new slab avalanches up to 30 inches in depth that can be triggered by humans and release naturally in steep wind loaded avalanche starting zones. Full depth avalanches can also be triggered by these surface slabs or by the weight of a person or a snowmachine. These dangerous slabs could be 3 to 5 feet deep. Expert terrain assessment and route finding skills will be essential for safe travel in avalanche terrain. The general avalanche hazard is expected to be considerable at the mid and upper elevations (7,500 to 10,500 feet) and moderate below an elevation of 7,500 feet.

Trend Through the Weekend

Conditions will be dryer. A slow decrease in the avalanche hazard is anticipated.

For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.