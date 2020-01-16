Weekend Snow Report for 01/16/20–Check Before You Go!

Western Wyoming Avalanche Advisory

The higher elevations received a few inches of new snow last night. Winds during that period were still strong and from the west. Skies cleared during the day. Temperatures rose from the single digits into the teens. Winds backed to the southwest and decreased to 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Clearing skies allowed for the observation of large slab avalanches that released near the end of the storm cycle yesterday and a large slab avalanche that released on a south aspect of Taylor Mountain at 2:24 pm today. Large to very large slab avalanches occurred on Fossil Mountain, No Name Face, Beaver Mountain, Wolf Mountain and Ferry Peak. A large slab avalanche was triggered by artillery in Glory Bowl by the Wyoming Department of Transportation yesterday. Large slab avalanches that released naturally yesterday also closed the highway in Hoback Canyon and ran across the trail to Granite Hot Springs. All of these very dangerous avalanche events are believed to have failed on persistent weak layers (PWL). Some on a basal layer that formed early in the season and others PWL’s that formed in late December. Crown depths ranged from 6 to 12 feet. Some were reported to have propagated long distances. Additional avalanche events are posted on our website.