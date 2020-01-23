Weekend Snow Report for 01/23/20–Check Before You Go!

Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020

Pacific moisture moving up and over a ridge to the west will bring mostly cloudy to overcast skies along with light snowfall to the region tonight and on Thursday. Overnight temperatures in the mountains will remain in the low teens before climbing into the mid-20s during the day. Westerly ridgetop winds will range from 15 to 25 miles per hour.

The general avalanche hazard is expected to be Moderate above 7,500 feet on Thursday. Skiers and riders could trigger small pockets of wind slab in steep, wind loaded terrain at the higher elevations. Persistent deep slab avalanches will remain the primary concern. Don’t let a drop in the hazard rating give you a false sense of security. While these slabs continue to be more difficult to trigger, they still carry high consequences. These slabs could be up to 7 feet deep in the Teton and Southwest Trails forecast zones and up to 5 feet in depth on Togwotee Pass. Remember, previous tracks are not an indication of stability with a persistent deep slab problem; your tracks could be the first ones to hit a shallow weak zone, and a deadly avalanche could be the result. Mostly stable snow exists below 7,500 feet.

Trend Through the Weekend

Periods of light snowfall will be possible over the next few days, and similar avalanche conditions will continue.

For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.