Weekend Snow Report for 01/30/20–Check Before You Go!

As the weekend approaches, make sure to add looking at the snow report to your gear checklist!
Avalanche risk and conditions of the snow pack are as important to your safety as your snowsuit.
Your Weekend Snow Report is brought to you by Rocky Mountain Powersports.
Western Wyoming Avalanche Advisory
Snow developed by early yesterday afternoon and continued until early this morning. This storm system brought 6 to 11 inches of snow with up to 0.7 inches of moisture to the Teton Range and 2 to 6 inches of snow to Togwotee Pass and the Greys River area. Winds were from the southwest at the onset of the snowfall and veered to the northwest after midnight. Winds speeds on the summits averaged 10 to 20 with some gusts to 30 miles per hour.
Skies became partly cloudy today with some lingering thin clouds over the higher terrain. Temperatures in the mountains were mostly in the teens during the storm and rose into the 20’s after skies became clearer. At the mid and lower elevations today’s sunshine dampened the snow surfaces on steep sunlit aspects.
Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020
The next Pacific system will be dropping south in a northwest flow tonight. It will spread light snowfall into the region. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are likely overnight. Skies are expected to gradually clear after 9 am and become mostly sunny in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise into the 20’s. Winds will be from the north-northwest at 5 to 15 with gusts to 25 miles per hour.
The general avalanche hazard is expected to be moderate at the mid and upper elevations (7,500 to 10.500 feet). Up there, skiers and riders could trigger soft slab avalanches on steep slopes. These surface slabs could be up to two feet deep. These slides will be large enough to hurt or bury a person and will be especially hazardous in steep chutes, couloirs, cliff areas and above terrain traps. Deep persistent slab avalanches are still a concern. These dangerous slides could be 3 to 7 feet deep and could fail due to the weight of a snowmachine, the release of a surface slab or when a skier or rider on a steep avalanche prone slope crosses a thin area of a persistent slab. The general avalanche hazard at the lower elevations is expected to be low.
Trend Through the Weekend
A high-pressure ridge is expected to build over the region before the next Pacific storm system approaches on Sunday evening. In the long term (days) the general avalanche hazard is expected to be on the decrease. In the short term, temperature rises and sunshine may provide a daily increase in the hazard during the warmer portions of the day.
For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.
The Weekend Snow Report is brought to you by:
Ride safe and prepared!
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.