Weekend Snow Report for 01/30/20–Check Before You Go!

Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020

The next Pacific system will be dropping south in a northwest flow tonight. It will spread light snowfall into the region. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are likely overnight. Skies are expected to gradually clear after 9 am and become mostly sunny in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise into the 20’s. Winds will be from the north-northwest at 5 to 15 with gusts to 25 miles per hour.

The general avalanche hazard is expected to be moderate at the mid and upper elevations (7,500 to 10.500 feet). Up there, skiers and riders could trigger soft slab avalanches on steep slopes. These surface slabs could be up to two feet deep. These slides will be large enough to hurt or bury a person and will be especially hazardous in steep chutes, couloirs, cliff areas and above terrain traps. Deep persistent slab avalanches are still a concern. These dangerous slides could be 3 to 7 feet deep and could fail due to the weight of a snowmachine, the release of a surface slab or when a skier or rider on a steep avalanche prone slope crosses a thin area of a persistent slab. The general avalanche hazard at the lower elevations is expected to be low.

Trend Through the Weekend

A high-pressure ridge is expected to build over the region before the next Pacific storm system approaches on Sunday evening. In the long term (days) the general avalanche hazard is expected to be on the decrease. In the short term, temperature rises and sunshine may provide a daily increase in the hazard during the warmer portions of the day.

