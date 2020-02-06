Weekend Snow Report for 02/06/20–Check Before You Go!

Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

The next storm cycle has begun and is expected to favor the western and northern portions of our forecast region. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall will occur in a fast-moving northwest flow. Accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the mountains and 1 to 3 inches in the valleys are expected by morning. After that steady to moderate snowfall will continue into Friday. On Thursday temperatures will be rising as this snow falls. Westerly winds will also be increasing. Forecast speeds are 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 miles per hour on the higher ridge crest.

The avalanche hazard will be increasing at all elevations. During the next 24 hours warmer snow will be accumulating on top of colder snow. Snowfall rates and winds will also be increasing. This scenario is expected to create increasingly unstable conditions on steep slopes. The cold snow that falls at the beginning of this storm cycle is not likely to bond well to slick and firm old snow surfaces. The general avalanche hazard is expected to rise to considerable. Wind slab avalanches are likely to be triggered by humans and may release naturally. New slabs could build to depths of two feet and are likely to become large and dangerous. Evaluate the snowpack and terrain carefully. Expert route selection and conservative terrain decisions will be essential for safe travel in avalanche terrain.

Trend Through the Weekend

Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall will continue and be accompanied by strong winds. Avalanche conditions may become very dangerous.

For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.