Weekend Snow Report for 02/13/20–Check Before You Go!

Western Wyoming Avalanche Advisory
The higher elevations received 3 to 7 inches of light density snow overnight. Skies were partly to mostly sunny today as some of the peaks remained shrouded in thin clouds. Temperatures rose into the teens and 20’s in the mountains. Winds were from the northwest at 10 to 20 with gusts to 35 miles per hour.
Snow surfaces are mostly comprised of loose dry snow. Some wind affects can be found in exposed terrain at the highest elevations. Areas of breakable crust exists on steep south facing slopes.
Forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2020
Another period of steady light snowfall will occur tonight. This weak system will bring a couple inches of light density snow to the mountains. Cloud cover will decrease during the day with mostly clear skies likely by evening. Temperature will be in the single digits and teens tonight and rise into the 20’s on Thursday. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour with higher gusts and will back from the northwest to the southwest.
At the higher elevations, were the hazard is moderate, soft slab avalanches could be human triggered on very steep terrain features. These slabs could be 1 to 3 feet deep and could be dangerous in steep chutes, cliff areas and above terrain traps. Small pockets of soft slab could be human triggered on isolated terrain features below an elevation of 9,000 feet where the general avalanche hazard is expected to be low. These small pockets could be 1 to 2 feet deep. Warming temperatures and afternoon sunshine may increase the sensitivity of these soft slabs to human triggers and may cause loose snow slides to release naturally on steep sunlit slopes.
Trend Through the Weekend
Some more light snowfall is likely on Friday. A much stronger storm system could arrive by Sunday evening. Significant changes in the avalanche hazard are not expected until that next storm system impacts the region.
For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.
