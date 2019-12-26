Weekend Snow Report for 12/26/19–Check Before You Go!

Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019

A broad low-pressure trough will remain over the region through Saturday. However, conditions will remain generally dry. On Thursday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Conditions will be colder with overnight lows in the single digits and daytime highs in the teens in the mountains and in the 20’s in the valleys. Light winds overnight will increase to 10 to 20 miles per hour from the west-southwest during the day.

In the mountains large slab avalanches could be human triggered on steep slopes. These dangerous slabs lie upon a persistent weak layer near the base of the snowpack on north facing terrain at 8,000 feet and on west through north to east aspects at 9,000 feet and on southwest through north to southeast aspects above an elevation of 10,000 feet. Determining which slopes could still fail is difficult. Avalanches involving this weak layer could be 2 to 4 feet deep and could be triggered by a snowmobiler or skier after an avalanche path has been tracked. In these areas the general avalanche hazard is moderate. The general avalanche hazard is low below an elevation of 8,000 feet. In that terrain the general avalanche hazard is low.

Trend Through the Weekend

Temperatures will be colder with a chance for some light snow showers. Significant changes to the avalanche hazard are not anticipated.

For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.