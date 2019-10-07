Western Hosts Fall Geology Expo

ROCK SPRINGS– Western Wyoming Community College will host the Fall 2019 Geology Expo on October 19th, from 9 am to 4 pm in the Atrium.

Western’s Fall Geology Expo will include hands-on activities for the family, food, and vendors from around the state selling minerals, rocks, regional maps, jewelry, and essential oils. The proceeds from sales of Western’s collection will benefit Western’s Geology Program and its students in field trips, scholarships, and research opportunities.

“This year will be bigger and better than ever! I am so excited to have the Wyoming Geological Survey and the Bureau of Land Management back on campus, plus an amazing array of vendors who are truly interested in the history and geology of Wyoming. Hope to see everyone there,” said Dr. Dana L. Pertermann, Associate Professor, Anthropology & Geology at Western.

This event is sponsored by The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), United States Geological Survey (USGS), Western’s Geology Program, and Circle K.

This event is free and open to the public. The community is encouraged to attend. For more information on the Geology Expo, contact Dr. Dana Pertermann at dpertermann@westernwyoming.edu.