Western Hosts “Pyramid of Honor” Presentation by Doug Cubbinson

ROCK SPRINGS– Western Wyoming Community College will host Doug Cubbinson, who will present “Pyramid of Honor” on November 15, 2018 at 7 pm in room 1302.

In honor of the centennial celebration of Veteran’s Day, the Western Wyoming Community College Department of History welcomes back to campus, Doug Cubbinson, Curator of the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois.

He will speak on the history of the Medal of Honor, as well as Wyoming’s very own Medal of Honor recipients. Cubbinson has published nine books on military history topics, and one historic novel.

He spoke at Western last spring on the subject of Wyoming’s World War I veterans.



Wyoming is Home to Over 50,000 Veterans

Dr. Mark Neels, Assistant Professor of History at Western stated, “The state of Wyoming is has long been proud of our heritage of military service.

“Presently, over 3,000 Wyomingites serve in active duty while another nearly 3,000 serve in the reserves, and the state is home to over 50,000 veterans. Given these statistics, it is important to recognize and honor the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform.

“What more fitting way to do that with the upcoming centennial commemoration of Veterans Day than with Doug Cubbison’s excellent presentation?”

This event is sponsored by Western Wyoming Community College Historical Society, Western Wyoming Community College History Department, the Outlaw Inn and Western Cultural Affairs.

The presentation is free and open to the public. The community is encouraged to attend.



For More Information

For more information regarding this event please visit Western’s community app Mustang Connections at www.westernwyoming.edu/app, or contact Dr. Mark Neels, Assistant Professor of History at Western at mneels@westernwyoming.edu.