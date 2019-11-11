Western President to Speak with Green River Residents

GREEN RIVER– Western Wyoming Community College’s new President, Dr. Kim Dale, will be in Green River on Wednesday, December 4th, at the Green River Center room 211 from 6:00 – 7:00PM.

The Western President Listening Sessions provide community members the opportunity to meet with Dr. Dale and discuss important, relevant matters unique to Green River. The goal of the Listening Session is to help the College best serve the community.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with Green River community members to discuss their ideas on how the College can best serve them. While our main campus is located nearby and in the same county, I know that the Green River community has specific and unique needs. I’m excited to see how we can cultivate our neighborhood partnerships further,” stated Dr. Dale.

Dr. Dale strives to build open communication with the people in the communities Western serves. Connect with Dr. Dale through Twitter @WesternPrez or email her at kimberly.dale@westernwyoming.edu.

The event is free and open to the public. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided. To learn more about the Green River Western President Listening Session, please contact Kandy Frink at kfrink@westernwyoming.edu.