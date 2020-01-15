Western Volleyball Inks Brandt, Reese and VanVossen

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Volleyball added three volleyball players to their roster over the weekend. Rhys Brandt, Payton Reese and Abby VanVossen will now continue their careers in black and red attire.

Reese and Brandt played their high school volleyball for Rock Springs High School. The duo helped the Tigers reach the 4A State Volleyball Tournament for the first time in seven years last fall. Brandt earned all-state and all-conference accolades to end the 2019-20 season.

Western Wyoming Community College Volleyball Head Coach Fredann Soto complimented both players. Soto mentioned that Brandt will be used as a libero while Reese will serve as an outside hitter.

“I cannot wait to see what she (Brandt) will accomplish in college volleyball. She is a hard worker, and will be a great defensive player,” Soto said.

“Payton is a very coachable, hard working volleyball player. No matter what is asked of her, he gets the job done,” Soto said.

The Mustangs also welcomed VanVossen, a transfer from Central Wyoming College. Soto plans to use VanVossen as a right side hitter.

“She will be an amazing asset to our team,” Soto said. “She is excited to be at Western.”