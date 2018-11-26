Western Wyoming Beverage’s Second Annual ‘Cans for Cans’ Canned Food Drive Aims to Help Locals in Need

Western Wyoming Beverage’s ‘Cans for Cans’ Canned Food Drive will collect donations at Smith’s Store Locations in Rock Springs, Green River on November 29th.

This Holiday season, for the second year, Western Wyoming Beverages is not only aiming to quench your thirst, they’re also aiming to help feed the hungry in Western Wyoming.

On Thursday, November 29th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, employees of Western Wyoming Beverages will be outside of Smith’s locations in Rock Springs and Green River, collecting food, health, hygiene, and monetary donations for the Sweetwater County Food Bank and Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. Western Wyoming Beverages is calling the event ‘Cans for Cans’ and rewarding those who donate with a complimentary can of Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Bubly Sparkling Water or an Aquavista Bottled Water on their way out of the store.

In addition, shoppers who donate will have a chance to win prizes from Smith’s, SweetwaterNOW and Western Wyoming Beverages including $100 Cash, ‘Pepsi for a Year’ and gift cards to Smith’s.

“At WWB, we pride ourselves on being local. We not only live and work in the communities we serve, but we are given the opportunity help give back to those communities. Cans for Cans is a fun way we can get people together for a good cause and also say thank you to everyone who helps donate.” – Kaylin Pecolar, Director of Sales – Soda and Non-Alcoholic Products, Western Wyoming Beverages

In Wyoming, 73,830 people struggle with hunger, 23,500 of them being children. That’s 1-in-8 people and 1-in-6 children in Wyoming don’t know where their next meal will come from. People facing hunger in Wyoming are estimated to report needing a combined $38,653,000 more per year to meet their food needs. (Feeding America, feedingamerica.org).

The Cans for Cans canned food drive will coincide with, Western Wyoming Beverages annual ‘Pepsi’s Packing Out Hunger’ event in which Western Wyoming Beverages employees will aim to pack 50,000 meals for the Sweetwater County Food Bank and Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. The Packing Out Hunger event will take place on December 8th in Downtown Rock Springs.

“Cans for Cans is an amazing event we started last year, and with the tremendous success we had, we wanted to make it an annual event. Often in our industry, we do a lot of things behind the scenes and this is an opportunity for our team to get out to engage with our end customers and help a great cause. At WWB, we’ve always been proud to give back to the community and that is something we look to continue and double down on as we continue to grow. It’s eye opening to read the statistics regarding food shortages here in Wyoming. Our Cans for Cans event, paired with our employee Packing Out Hunger event, aim to help our neighbors in need.” – Sean Valentine, CEO, Western Wyoming Beverages

Western Wyoming Beverages is the distributor of Pepsi, Budweiser and many other beverage products in Southwest Wyoming. The company has been locally owned and operated for over 48 years. Western Wyoming Beverages has always been proud to give back to the communities they operate in, giving back to the residents and organizations of Sweetwater County, Uinta County, Sublette County, Lincoln County and Teton County through many civic donations, sponsorships and partnerships. In fact, in 2017 Western Wyoming Beverages donated over $130,000.

Western Wyoming Beverages’ Cans for Cans and Packing Away Hunger events are part of their WWB Supports campaign, which aims to continue and build upon their efforts to be the local beverage distributor of choice and ‘deliver a better Wyoming’.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Sean Valentine at (307) 362-6332 or email at sean.valentine@wwbev.com.