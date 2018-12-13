Western Wyoming Beverages Packs Over 50,000 Meals to Deliver to Local Food Banks

On Saturday, December 8, Western Wyoming Beverages pulled together over 160 employees, family, friends and community volunteers to pack meals to be delivered to the local food banks.
Partnering with The Pack Shack to fight hunger, they packed over 50,000 meals in a little over one hour!
The Pack Shack, founded in 2013, provides food and other items to non-profits. They also encourage people to get involved with local non-profits serving their neighbors and increase awareness about hunger issues affecting communities.
👇 Take a look at some of the fun we had at the event!
