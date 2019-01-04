Western Wyoming College Foundation Receives $50,000 Donation from the Brown Family Foundation

ROCK SPRINGS — The Brown Family Foundation has again gifted the Western Wyoming Community College (WWCC) Foundation $50,000 to support the development of the Agriculture Program at the WWCC Rock Springs campus.

“Having been raised on a farm in the Farson/Eden area for most of my life, I felt it would be appropriate to spearhead starting an Agriculture Program at Western,” said Kim Brown of the Brown Family Foundation.

“I would like to see young people wanting to be in the agriculture business be able to stay closer to home to get the start they need with today’s rapid changes in technology. I would encourage other people in agriculture and related businesses in our area to consider donating to this program,” stated Brown.

Farming and ranching have been a way of life for generations in Wyoming. According to Travel Wyoming, over 11,600 farms and over 30 million acres of Wyoming’s landscape are devoted to crops and livestock.

This industry contributes millions of dollars to Wyoming’s economy and feeds people worldwide. Sweetwater County’s website states that a “2012 census of agriculture there were 255 farms in Sweetwater County accounting for 1,665,441 acres, over 7.4 million dollars in crop sales and 13.7 million in livestock sales. It only makes sense that Sweetwater County’s local College would have an agriculture program.”

“The WWC Foundation is grateful to again receive a donation from Kim Brown. He and his family are generous supporters of the Foundation and, specifically, the Agricultural Endowment that they have started at the College. Western would not be able to even consider starting a new Agricultural Program without the help of the Brown Family,” said David Tate, Director of Community Relations at Western.

The Western Wyoming College Foundation was established in 1968 to ensure the continuing growth, stability, and future of the educational goals of Western Wyoming Community College.

The Foundation was created to accept and acknowledge philanthropic contributions to the College from individuals, businesses and foundations. It is through these additional sources of income that Western Wyoming Community College is able to continue to provide an excellent level of education to the communities it serves.

For more information regarding the Agriculture Endowment or to donate, please contact David Tate at dtate@westernwyoming.edu. For more information on WWCC, visit www.westernwyoming.edu/about/foundation/.