LARAMIE — At the University of Wyoming, one day can make a lot of difference.

UW Giving Day is an annual tradition held in conjunction with Giving Tuesday that takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving from midnight to midnight.

Giving Tuesday follows traditional shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It connects individuals, communities and organizations around the world in one common purpose — to celebrate and encourage giving.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration that kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

216 = $364,455

In 2017, UW Giving Day raised $364,455 in gifts and pledges in a single day. Two hundred sixteen donors gave gifts ranging from $1 to thousands of dollars in support of areas across campus and out into the state. Donations came from across the U.S. and around the world.

The tradition began in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation in response to the commercialization of the holiday season. They partnered with Mashable, Skype and Cisco. Later, Microsoft, Sony and many more organizations came on board. That first year, at least $10.1 million was raised, and in 2017 an estimated $274 million was raised — all in one day.

UW Giving Day is more than just the total money raised, however. It is also about creating a culture of philanthropy, gratitude and giving back — not only at the University of Wyoming, but across the state. It’s about bringing together all those who love Wyoming and its university and uniting them behind the common purposes of education, research and service.

What a difference a day makes!