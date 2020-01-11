WHYoming: Dylan Bear

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with Dylan Bear, a Physical Education teacher for Sweetwater County School District #1, and a recreationalist. Dylan grew up in Powell and moved to Rock Springs to teach.

He is a desert nomad who spends his time with kids and families exploring rocks, rivers, and wildlife in Sweetwater County.

Hearing people say, “it’s rough here,” and “there’s nothing to do here,” challenged him to start a guidebook exhibiting over 100 of the great outdoor qualities of our home.

It’s easy to tell when someone is passionate about what they do, and Dylan is definitely full of passion. He is the kind of person who puts his all into what he loves. Lucky for this community, those passions are teaching our youth and helping us to explore our great outdoors.

