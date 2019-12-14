WHYoming: Hillary Walrath

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with Hillary Walrath, a Project Manager for Trout Unlimited. Her focus area is the Henry’s Fork of the Green River in Sweetwater and Uinta counties, in which she works to improve cold-water fisheries habitat.

In October, Hillary was featured in the Women in Wyoming series by Lindsay Buk. Her recognition in that series was primarily due to her work in getting women involved with fly fishing and being a role model for women wanting to pursue a science-based career.

Hillary is a remarkable woman, not only in her career, but as a mother and wife as well. She has been a resident of Green River since 2013, and we are beyond proud to have her.

