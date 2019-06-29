WHYoming: Jordan Hardman

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with Jordan Hardman, newly crowned Miss Wyoming 2019. Jordan has been competing in pageants since she was 9-years-old, and has dreamed of being Miss Wyoming since she was 14.

Jordan is a Wyoming girl, born and raised. Originally from Rock Springs, she spent her teenage years in Big Piney, and is currently attending the University of Wyoming, majoring in Family and Consumer Sciences. When she isn’t attending classes in Laramie, she resides in Rock Springs.

Being crowned Miss Wyoming is a dream come true for Jordan, and she is excited to represent her home state at the Miss America competition later this year.

