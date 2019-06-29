WHYoming: Jordan Hardman

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.
We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?
For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with Jordan Hardman, newly crowned Miss Wyoming 2019. Jordan has been competing in pageants since she was 9-years-old, and has dreamed of being Miss Wyoming since she was 14.
Jordan is a Wyoming girl, born and raised. Originally from Rock Springs, she spent her teenage years in Big Piney, and is currently attending the University of Wyoming, majoring in Family and Consumer Sciences. When she isn’t attending classes in Laramie, she resides in Rock Springs.
Being crowned Miss Wyoming is a dream come true for Jordan, and she is excited to represent her home state at the Miss America competition later this year.
Jordan, when did you first get involved in pageants?
I was 9-years-old when I competed in my first pageant. My mom wanted to get me into something after my parents divorced. I was hooked after the first one. I love going shopping and dressing up but pageants are mine and my mom’s favorite thing to do together. When I was 14 I told her that I wanted to be Miss Wyoming some day and she has been beside me with that dream ever since. I’ve loved finding out who I am and building my confidence.
What is your favorite pageant moment?
My favorite pageant moment ever was actually after I was crowned Miss Wyoming. I was being escorted to take pictures with the judges and I saw my mom coming up the stairs to the stage and I didn’t care about anything else except getting to her and hugging her. Both of us were crying and it was just a beautiful moment with my mom.
Are you going to school? What are you studying?
I am a senior at the University of Wyoming. I am majoring in Family and Consumer Sciences with a concentration in Human Nutrition and Food. I picked this major because it sounded really fun and interesting and I love food. My goal is to become a Pediatric Physician’s Assistant.
Competing for Miss Wyoming, you had to have a social impact statement. Can you tell me a bit about yours?
The title is “Bridging History: Vets Who’ve Lived It, Children Who Need It” and I have three points of focus. Those are 1. the history aspect: children are able to speak to people who lived through our countries history. 2. The social circles of each group: I open up these two very different groups to each other and have them interact and see life from one another’s perspective. 3. I focus on the mental and emotional health of both kids and veterans. They can help each other out of those emotions and mental issues that they might be dealing with in their own lives.
I partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters and The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, and I had an event with them a couple days before Memorial Day. Veterans came and talked and played games with these kids and it was such a special moment for me to see this come together.
How did you end up in Rock Springs?
I was actually born in Rock Springs! I lived here until I was nine and then moved to Big Piney with my mom. I graduated high school there and went to Laramie for college. My mom moved back to Rock Springs and I’ve been here ever since.
What is something unique about you?
Something unique about me is that I had a seizure disorder from the time I was 8 until about 13.
What are some of your hobbies?
I love to dance! I do it all the time, with or without music. I love to volunteer also. I like to go hunting and camping, all of the Wyoming things.
What do you appreciate most about our community?
From what I have learned about the community since I’ve been crowned is that people here in Rock Springs and all over Wyoming are so supportive. Even if they don’t really understand who I am or what I represent, they are just so excited.
If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?
It sounds cliché, but I would tell people to fall in love with themselves. Don’t say that you will love who you are after you change something about yourself. Love who you are now and then work on changing what you’d like to change.
I’ve been on this amazing journey of finding out who I really am and learning more about me. I want everyone to have that feeling that I do when I look in the mirror and I can be happy with the person staring back at me.
Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?
I love Downtown Rock Springs. It’s so historic and beautiful! I love history so I enjoy learning about the roots of Rock Springs.
Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse, or drive a car?
I would rather drive a car because I feel like I could get more places, faster. I love to travel and I’m determined to see as much of this world as possible.
What would you sing at karaoke night?
I would definitely sing Jesse’s Girl by Rick Springfield because it’s my favorite 80’s song.
How would your friends describe you?
I think my friends would say that I’m passionate, caring, and outgoing.
What is one of your proudest accomplishments?
Being crowned Miss Wyoming is one of my proudest accomplishments so far. What an honor to get to serve Wyoming and represent this great state at Miss America 2020.
Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?
I love Jennifer Lawrence so much so I would want her to play me. She’s so unapologetically herself and I love it.
Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?
Wyoming is my home and always will be. I love the diversity in the landscape, in the people, and the things we can do here. It is just an amazing place to grow up and live!
