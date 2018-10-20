WHYoming: Margaret Parry

Can you tell me a bit about the Cowboys Against Cancer benefit and banquet event that’s coming up on November 3?

There’s just so much that happens the evening of Cowboys Against Cancer. We have a small program and a tribute to cancer survivors. We sell bananas for $20 each. There’s 30 different prizes that go with those bananas. The song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” plays while we’re selling the bananas, and we have a high school student that dresses as a gorilla and two others dress as bananas. It’s a lot of fun. It happens right after we honor the survivors, and that can get a little bit emotional, so it’s a fun way to lighten the mood.

We have a dollar auction so everybody that attends can feel like they can give back to the community. Not everybody can afford a live auction item or even a silent auction item. But everybody feels like they can pull out $10 or $20 dollars and buy dollar tickets and have a good chance of winning something.

We have an incredible, gourmet dinner made by 35 chefs who come from five different states, and they all work for free. This is the 19th year the chefs have come and they all donate their time. Nobody is paid, and a lot of the food is donated by the vendors they work with.

After the live auction, the band the Sundowners play so people can dance. It’s a very, very fun night. It can be pretty emotional at times, but at other times, people are laughing and having a great time.

We have a memory wall where we honor the people who have passed away. The evening can be very emotional but it’s also a lot of fun. When you leave that night, you feel really good because you know you have helped someone in our county who is fighting cancer.

How can people help with Cowboys Against Cancer?

There are so many different ways that people can help with Cowboys Against Cancer. They can donate money, they can donate an auction item, they can attend the event, or they can be one of our volunteers. We always need volunteers to help.

We start setting up our event on Wednesday, October 31, and it takes us until Friday night to set up. Then, cleanup is Sunday. We always love to have people come help us clean up. For anyone that wants to volunteer, all they have to do to is call my office or get on our Facebook page and say they want to be a volunteer. My office number is 307-382-9606.

There’s no way of telling how many people Cowboys Against Cancer have helped– the magnitude is too big. We have given away almost $6 million here. We help 135 to 150 people each year. But if you go to the event, or you donate an item, or you donate money, you need to remember that you have made a difference in someone’s life.