WHYoming: Mike Bond

This week, I had a chance to sit down and talk with Mike Bond, the president of the Rock Springs Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Mike works full time for Old Dominion Freight Lines, but he still dedicates time to give back to the community he grew up in.

In addition to his work with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, he is also on the chair for Sweetwater Against Trafficking. Mike makes it a priority to make his community a better place for everyone.

