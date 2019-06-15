WHYoming: Richard Beckwith

Can you tell me about your involvement with the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)?

I am presently a member of the MUFON international Board of Directors and serve as the State Director for Wyoming. MUFON, or the “Mutual UFO Network,” is an international, scientific organization dedicated to study of UFOs for the benefit of humanity. MUFON is behind some of the popular shows regarding UFO’s on the History Channel such as, “Hangar 1: From the Files of MUFON.”

Our only purpose is to gather investigative data on Unidentified Flying Objects. When someone sees something in the sky that they cannot identify, MUFON investigates and makes a determination whether the object is identifiable. When something cannot be identified, we simply call it an “unknown.” We do not chase aliens.

I am proud to say that some of the data from MUFON’s investigative files was used to justify further study of the phenomenon to Congress. There is currently a program on the History Channel called “Unidentified,” starring a friend of mine named Luis Elizondo, the former head of the “Advanced Aerospace Threat identification Program” (AATIP) for the Department of Defense, which exposes AATIP and its conclusions.

Richard with friend Luis Elizondo, star of the History Channel’s “Unidentified”.

After reviewing hundreds of UFO incidents involving military encounters with UFO’s, AATIP concluded that UFO’s are not only real, but that they exhibit flight characteristics that far exceed the capabilities of any known aircraft, and could represent a potential threat to national security. These objects have no discernible means of propulsion and no external flight surfaces such as wings, vertical or horizontal stabilizers. They hover silently, and accelerate instantaneously to speeds well beyond the limits of any known aircraft without causing a sonic boom. They operate equally well in air, water, and space. I can also confirm that material from some of these crafts have been recovered and is being analyzed. In particular, I am aware of the existence of at least one type of “metamaterial” that reacts when exposed to high frequency radiation by, “apparently”, losing its mass.

Those of us who study this phenomenon felt truly vindicated last year when Luis addressed the crowd at the MUFON Symposium and stated unequivocally that, “You were right.” When the head of the government program that studies UFOs says you were right, it means something.

