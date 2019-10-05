WHYoming: Skyler Bloom

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.
For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with Skyler Bloom, an avid hunter, angler, and outdoorsman. He is also an underground miner at Tata Chemicals.
Skyler was born and raised in Green River, and he’s never left. He loves spending time with family and friends, and he believes there is no better way to bond with them than through spending time outdoors together, whether hunting, fishing, camping, or recreating.
Living in Wyoming has allowed Skyler to grow up with hunting and fishing as prominent activities in his life, and he is thankful for this state for allowing him to make so many memories. Wyoming is his home and he couldn’t see himself living anywhere else.
Skyler, what was it like growing up in a family where hunting and fishing were such prominent activities in your life?
Growing up and being so involved with hunting and fishing since I was young has been such a blessing. My dad introduced me into these outdoor sports at a very young age and with the knowledge and experiences he has been through with the outdoors, he has done his best to teach me how to always be prepared and have the knowledge to capitalize on any kind of situation the outdoors can throw at you. And he’s still showing me new ways to this day.
The outdoors has been nothing but cherished memories, great experiences, and pure fun with my family when I was younger. And now that I am older it makes it even that much better to still be lucky enough to enjoy the outdoors with the family.
How important is hunting and fishing to you?
I would say it is and always will be a huge part of my life. The memories and times putting together a hunting or fishing trip will never dull me and always gives me something to look forward to. Living off of wild game and fish is so satisfying. To me, it’s so rewarding to know that I have harvested the animal or fish, and I am the one turning it into something to enjoy for a meal.
It’s so easy now days to run down to the store and buy a steak or hamburger. It feels so much more rewarding to be able to provide for yourself. I’ll never forget when I was younger, living with mom and dad, that my sister and I would seem to get burned out on having fish at least four times a week! But being older now, I appreciate that harvesting something like that could give us so much. That will never go unappreciated.
What is it about hunting and fishing that you like so much?
Outdoor time with family and and friends is what it’s all about. Building and bonding in the outdoors with your family and friends is what I’m so thankful for. The experience of actually harvesting an animal or catching fish is just the icing on the cake to me.
What are some of your favorite hunting and fishing moments?
I would say my mountain goat that I harvested last year with my dad. Then just recently this past month my parents traveled down and my mom harvested a bull elk. It really feels good to return the favor to my parents and help put my mom on a an elk and have her harvest it. Those are the kind of memories that I will cherish forever.
I imagine you’ve gotten some pretty big animals and fish throughout the years. What are some of your proudest hunts or catches?
Definitely my bull elk I recently harvested with one of my great buddies. Also my mountain goat and a whitetail up north. Some of the greatest fishing trips have been right out my backyard here at Flaming Gorge. Or the daunting fishing trip with mom and dad when we took my dads boat up to British Columbia and fished the big sea while catching halibut, salmon, and even some small sharks. And definitely our annual summer trips up the beautiful Yellowstone lake catching huge Yellowstone cutthroats!
Any favorite places to hunt or fish?
I won’t tell a whole lot (he laughs)! But definitely up in northern Wyoming and the the good ol’ Flaming Gorge.
What do you do for work and what do you like about it?
I work at Tata Chemicals, which is a surface and underground mine site. I am currently working underground and enjoy it a lot. I have met a lot of hardworking co-workers that I have bonded and made some good relationships with throughout the years. The atmosphere underground is nice and temperature stays the same. I have been employed there for three years.
How did you end up in Green River?
I was born and raised here and haven’t left.
What is something unique about you?
Believe it or not, I actually like to sit down and can spend hours upon hours creating pottery, paintings, or drawings.
What are some of your hobbies?
Spending time with family is the biggest. Camping out at Flaming Gorge or up in the mountains is a always great. Always creating new ideas for my truck. I enjoy snowboarding and wakeboarding. Been fly fishing more and more lately and enjoy that a lot. And of course hunting!
What do you appreciate most about our community?
It is a very friendly community. It’s a supportive town that puts an emphasis on keeping the town clean and nice. And of course the fact that you can be hunting or fishing within minutes!
If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?
It would probably be to not hold back and go ahead and try whatever you’ve wanted to do in life! Definitely appreciate the small things, and be thankful everyday. You never know when that last day will come.
Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?
Definitely camping and fishing out at Flaming Gorge.
Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse, or drive a car?
I really enjoy biking. Great Exercise!
What would you sing at karaoke night?
A mix of anything! I can rock Ted Nugent (or so I think), or my favorite artist, the one and only, Machine Gun Kelly!
How would your friends describe you?
I think they’d say adventurous or fun.
What is one of your proudest accomplishments?
Receiving my college degree.
Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?
James Franco. Love that guy. Super funny and some of that stuff he says… haha.
Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?
Wyoming is the place I love, and l’ve lived here for my whole life and couldn’t see me living anywhere else. The open area with no traffic is great. Wyoming offers some of the greatest hunting and fishing around and I could never pass that up!
