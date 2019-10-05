WHYoming: Skyler Bloom

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with Skyler Bloom, an avid hunter, angler, and outdoorsman. He is also an underground miner at Tata Chemicals.

Skyler was born and raised in Green River, and he’s never left. He loves spending time with family and friends, and he believes there is no better way to bond with them than through spending time outdoors together, whether hunting, fishing, camping, or recreating.

Living in Wyoming has allowed Skyler to grow up with hunting and fishing as prominent activities in his life, and he is thankful for this state for allowing him to make so many memories. Wyoming is his home and he couldn’t see himself living anywhere else.

