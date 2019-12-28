WHYoming: Tessa Christiansen

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with Tessa Christiansen, a Special Education teacher at Washington Elementary School in Green River. Tessa was born and raised in Green River and has decided to stay here to teach and raise her 5-year-old daughter.

Tessa is very family oriented and she considers herself lucky to live in the same town as her parents so her daughter can have a close bond with them. She is also a loyal friend and a great role model for her students.

Tessa believes in investing in yourself so you can reach your potential. Despite facing many challenges, she was able to finish her education in Special Education while working full time and being a full time single mother. She has been putting hard work in for several years, and now she’s rocking it as both a teacher and a mom.

